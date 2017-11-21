Blue Devils focused ahead of State Championship

Chenango Forks (12-0) has dominated at the local level, winning 15 of the last 17 Section IV Titles. But the Blue Devils have also been a force to be reckoned with in the state playoffs. In the last five years they've made it to the state finals every year. After getting upset in the Carrier Dome last year, the Blue Devils look to avenge that loss Friday.



Up next for Forks is Pleasantville (11-1) which knocked off defending NY State Champion Glens Falls. While this eliminates the Blue Devils chance to get revenge on the Indians, they know what to expect from a State Finals, and the preparation involved. Add to that, the extra motivation they have from the lingering pain of their season ending loss in last year's final.

"It's only going to help us, we use that all year as motivation. We're going to take that into practice on Monday and use that as more motivation," Kris Borelli, Blue Devils Quarterback.

"We're going to continue to focus on the thing that brought us here and we certainly like our chances against anybody," said Head Coach Dave Hogan.

The Blue Devils take on Pleasantville Friday, November 26 in the Carrier Dome at 6 p.m.