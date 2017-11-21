  • Home

Binghamton High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions Lights Holiday Tree

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Binghamton High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions performed their annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday morning in the school's courtyard to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving during the holiday season. 

In the occurrence that one is killed in a DWI accident in Broome County, a white light bulb will be replaced by a red bulb to remind people not to drive under the influence.