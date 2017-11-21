Auctioneers give Open House for former Niko's Restaurant

Want to buy a piece of the former Niko's Restaurant? Manasse Auctioneers held an open house, Wednesday, at the 518-520 Court St property for anyone interested in inspecting the restaurant itself or the restaurant's equipment, before the official auction on November 30.

The approximately 3,444 square feet building is currently furnished with a very large amount of restaurant items. From ovens and deep-fryers to heavy-duty mixers and slicing machines, the equipment found inside of the Niko's property has something for anyone, according to real estate brokers.

"There will be a lot of people interested in buying some of this equipment. Maybe they're restaurant owners, maybe they're homeowners, maybe they dabble or BBQ...there is going to be a lot of people interested in this stuff," said Matthew Manasse, Mel Manasse & Sons Auctioneers.

Manasse said the official auction will be made up of two parts. First, Niko's Restaurant property will be sold to the highest bidder. Second, the equipment will be put on the block and sold individually.

And although Manasse explained the equipment is going to be a hot ticket for buyers, he said the restaurant has a tremendous potential to become a viable income generator for its potential owners.

"Niko's was a popular restaurant, but also this is a good location for the property. It's high traffic here, a lot of different possibilities they can do with it," said Manasse.

Manasse said there is no starting or ending bid on the former Niko's. "Broome County wants to sell it to get it back on the tax rolls." He said the County does have the final right to approve the sale, but the price will be dictated by those bidding.

The official auction will begin at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 30, and interested buyers can inspect items up for bid starting at 8:30 a.m. that day. Online bidding is accepted but must preregister. Click here for more details.