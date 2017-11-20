Owego Abolishes Historic Preservation Commission

It's official, by a vote of 5 - yes and 1- abstaining -- A public meeting was held, Monday, discussing the abolishment of Owego's Historic Preservation Commission (OHPC) and creation of the Historic Preservation Committee.

What sounds like a minor change is actually a fairly substantial alteration. Losing the Commission will likely cause Owego, the largest contiguous historic district in NY, to no longer qualify for Certified Local Government (CLG) status, a key focus for tonight's law abolishment.

"The [OHPC] was part of that CLG which was the local arm (your local folks, your local neighbors) helping you renovate your property appropriately instead of sending the paperwork for Albany and hoping those people do the right thing," said Jeffery Smith, Former OHPC Commissioner.

Former mayor of Owego, Kevin Millar, said he believed the Board made a mistake dissolving OHPC. Millar said he is fearful of a slow erosion of the quality of the historic architecture. "It's one of the prized gems throughout the village. It's known throughout the state." By allowing an advisory board to way into key renovation projects, Millar said there is no standard to be held for historic property owners to abide by.

According to Owego Board Trustee, Earl Hartman, multiple complaints by taxpayers had him concerned about an abuse of power by the now former Commission. It was in October when he made a significant step toward replacing the OHPC with a Committee, enacting Local Law No. 3 to be voted on today.

"I personally feel that [OHPC] have not been uni-formally fair," said Earl Hartman. He stated due to the former regulation of the Commission, any historic property owner wishing to opt out of the historic preservation would not have been allowed to do so. And as an elected official, Hartman said it is his duty to represent all residents...not just the majority.

Moving forward on the Historic Preservation Committee may see newly selected members of Owego represent the advisory process, but Jeffery Smith, who represented the OHPC since 2006, believes the Village Board may be the ones taking on the extra load. A possibility that Smith feels is the wrong move.

"I believe what's going to happen is the Board actually acts as the Advisory Board Committee...none of them have any experience," said Jeffery Smith.

Fox 40 will bring you more information when it becomes available on this ongoing story.