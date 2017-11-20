Binghamton High Hosts Transition Fair For Students With Disabilities

Over 100 high school students attended the second annual Transition Fair at Binghamton High School Monday afternoon.

The fair gave students with disabilities and their families an opportunity to meet with representatives of 15 different agencies and colleges and discuss the services available to them as they transition to life after high school. Organizations like BOCES, Catholic Charities, and SUNY Broome were available to speak with high school seniors.

Students and parents received information about job training and employment support, continuing education and career and technical education, accessing accommodations at college, as well as day supports and community participation.

Paula Grassi, a special education teacher at Binghamton High School, said the fair helps students think about their plans for the next stage of their lives.

“It’s very important because student have a very difficult time knowing what to do when they graduate or developing that plan for transitioning after graduation. So the idea is that this will help them develop a plan,” Grassi said.

Chris Scaglione, Case Manager for the Boys Community Residence for Catholic Charities, said that the students participating in the fair are resilient and can benefit from these kinds of functions.

"A lot of these kids are beating the odds, they've been given a bad hand in life, but we see them succeeding and going to school. If you look at the statistics this shouldn't be happening, but they're all defying the odds and it's really encouraging to see,” said Scaglione.

Over 300 students have disabilities at Binghamton High School.