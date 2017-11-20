Local Veterans Receive Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Active duty service members and veterans received free turkeys for Thanksgiving. Officials from Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper Market 32 handed out approximately 1,200 pounds of turkey to veterans of the Southern Tier.

"I don't think we can do enough to thank our veterans for what they've done for our country," said Tom Hartmann, Zone Director for Price Chopper. "I think hunger is a real issue in this community, this is a problem but this is a small way to say thank you and help with that as well."

All veterans looking to receive a free turkey, had to provide proof of service with military ID. Turkeys were limited to one per-person.

This is the second year that Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper have partnered to to provide turkeys for veterans. The event began in 2009 at the firm's Albany Office, and quickly spread to Syracuse and Binghamton.

Managing Partner for the Binghamton Tully Rinckey Firm, Peter Charnetsky, says the firm sees a great need in the Binghamton community. The firm was founded by military members. Employs over 70 attorneys, many of whom are military veterans of the armed forces. They too, decided it was time to give back to many hard working military men and women.

"I think it's important to support everyone in the community, but more importantly our veterans. We should thank them for their service," said Charnetsky.

Mathew B. Tully is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the New York Army National Guard. He also received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for military honors. Tully served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army, and was a Federal Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S. Department of Justice. Tully Rinckey PLLC operates all across the United States and continues to serve the communities that surrounds them, including veterans.