Investigation Underway for "Fully Involved" Trailer Fire in Triangle

Emergency Officials say they are investigating what caused a "fully involved" trailer fire in the Town of Triangle on Sunday night. Police say the incident took place at 3635 Route 206 at the corner of North Street.

"I had my crew show up, then a second alarm was brought out," said Jarett Croffutt, Triangle Assistant Chief.

Fire Officials say there are no reported injuries and they are unsure if anyone was home at the time of the fire. In total, more than five local fire departments including Whitney Point, Greene, Maine, Lisle, and Triangle were on the scene trying to put the flames out.

Officials couldn't comment on the severity of damage to the home, but a hole was seen on the roof of the trailer with thick smoke pouring out the windows.

