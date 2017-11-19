SUNY Broome Students Fundraise for Hurricane Maria Victims

SUNY Broome students held a Pancakes for Puerto Rico event to fundraise for victims of Hurricane Maria.

"Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, they are Americans and we have to support them in their hour of need obviously," said Michael Woodward, National Society of Leadership and Success Community Service Chair.

Adults could pay $10 while kids could pay $5 to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausages, and eggs. Organizers didn't have a fundraising goal in mind but felt it was important to help those in need.

"A lot of people have friends and family who were affected by the Puerto Rico hurricane so it became even less of a global issue than a local issue. something that effected this community in a way that we haven't realized before," said Dawn Shefler, National Society of Leadership and Success Student Vice President.

The event was payed for by members of the society who wanted to keep their own costs down so that they could donate more of the profits to victims in Puerto Rico.