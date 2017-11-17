Childhood Inspires Cortland County Sheriff Recruit To Enter Law Enforcement

Thirty-nine recruits graduated from the Broome County Law Enforcement Academy Friday afternoon and are now headed to serve eleven agencies.

One recruit has a special reason why she chose to be an officer.

Mercedes Slade, 23, crossed the stage to officially become a Cortland County Sheriff.

Slade grew up in Homer with her single mother, Heather Young, and her brother. Her father was in the military.

“My mom was in an abusive relationship, and I saw it at times. I wanted to be one of the people who could make a difference, and help those like my mom who were physically abused.”

Slade believes her background will help her when responding to domestic violence calls, something not all officers can relate to.

“They can trust me, so it makes things a lot easier for them as well as myself to help them with what they need to have done.”

She has some advice for women heading into male-dominated professions like herself.

“Any girl that’s out there, they can do anything.. anything at all. You can do it.. You can kick their butt. I can tell you that right now. We’re a lot stronger than you think.”

Slade can’t wait to get started on serving the Cortland County community.

“I just want to be the best police officer that I can be. I want to help my department, I want to help everybody that I work with. I’m just going to keep moving up from here. That’s my plan.”