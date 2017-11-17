Disabled Veteran Opens $3 Million Firearm Manufacturing Business in Lisle

A $3 million business has now opened its doors right in Broome County. SpecOp Tactical Center first started out as an online manufacturer but is now planting its roots in the heart of Lisle, New York.

Binghamton native and owner, Craig Letts, started SpecOp Manufacturing out of his home in 2010. The business quickly generated a strong online presence and eventually, Letts ran out of real estate. It was then, that he decided to open a new retail store.

"We had a lot of friends that wanted firearms that were customized and built," said Letts. "Eventually we realized that we can really make some money doing this, and that's when we decided to open the establishment."

Letts and his family now work in the 2400 square foot facility, that offers everything from rifles, handguns, ammunition, and hunting supplies, but what's behind the store is where the magic happens. It's there where a manufacturing facility worth over $200,000, allows Letts to customize and build several different AR-15 models.

"When you buy one of our rifles, you are supporting a local homegrown manufacturing firearm business," said Craig Letts, owner of SpecOp Tactical Center.

Anyone in the state can purchase these unique rifles without a permit. However, a New York State permit is required to purchase a handgun. Regardless of the firearm, anyone looking to purchase a gun must pass the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' background check.

Letts said his store is dedicated to making sure everyone leaves the establishment knowing how to break down the weapon, clean it, know all the safety mechanisms, and how to put it back together. He says the store offers a lot more dedication to its customers than most big box stores.

"This is a highly regulated business and we believe that the customer needs to know the firearm in and out before they leave our store."

SpecOp Tactical Center ships its custom-made rifles all across the U.S. In just seven years, Craig Letts has turned a small home-grown business into a multi-million dollar company.

The store also sits in the heart of hunting county, where many of the local residents are avid hunters, fishermen, outdoors-men, and farmers. Letts said it was essential to make sure his store was located in an area of high demand. Eaton resident, John Latham, is a hunter and says the new store is incredibly convenient.

"I have plenty of stores closer to me, but Craig is always willing to reach out and have what you need. I would rather support a small business than large business, and I don't mind driving a little further for that," said Latham.

SpecOp Tactical Center is located at 3060 US Route 11 in Lisle. Letts said eventually he would like to carry more apparel lines, kayaks, and fishing supplies...to continue to help keep the special in special-ops for Broome County.