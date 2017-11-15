  • Home

Man From Afton Arrested With Methamphetamine Powder

Afton, NY -


 New York State Police at Sidney arrested William J. Deluca, age 24, of Afton, on Monday afternoon for the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and other traffic violations. 

The arrest happened after a traffic stop when a trooper noticed a vehicle being driven without a front license plate while on East Main Street in the town of Afton.  Once stopped an odor of marihuana was detected inside of Deluca’s vehicle.  A search found that he unlawfully possessed less than one gram of methamphetamine powder. 

Deluca was issued tickets returnable to the town of Afton Court on December 4, 2017.  