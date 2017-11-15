Man From Afton Arrested With Methamphetamine Powder



New York State Police at Sidney arrested William J. Deluca, age 24, of Afton, on Monday afternoon for the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and other traffic violations.



The arrest happened after a traffic stop when a trooper noticed a vehicle being driven without a front license plate while on East Main Street in the town of Afton. Once stopped an odor of marihuana was detected inside of Deluca’s vehicle. A search found that he unlawfully possessed less than one gram of methamphetamine powder.



Deluca was issued tickets returnable to the town of Afton Court on December 4, 2017.