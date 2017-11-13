Taste of the Best/Auction to Benefit Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome

Local vendors around the area came together for The 16th Annual Taste of the Best fundraising event, that benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome Family Center.

The Monday night event, at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Church-- featured different food options, both a silent and live auction, and a dessert competition among local chefs. The competition was judged by select celebrity judges.

All proceeds from the event will be used to help fund Boys and Girls Club programs, updates and operating costs.