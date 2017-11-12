Vaughan Signs NLI to Manhattan College

It's not every day that you see local athletes make it to the big stage, but every once and a while an athlete from the Southern Tier will make it to the next level of competitive sports. Sunday, Seton Catholic Central baseball pitcher, Mason Vaughan took that next step.

Vaughan, a Senior at Seton has signed his national letter of intent to play Division I baseball at Manhattan College. The Saints pitcher is the clear ace for a baseball team that went to the state final four in Class C for the 2017 season.

But when it comes to this day, he gives all the credit to those around him.

"There's so many people that help along the way. All the coaches, a lot of people don't think about it when you're growing up. You think 'ah this coach isn't going to help me that much' but you can take a little bit from everybody and that's pretty much what I did. I had so many great coaches, so many great friends along the years. It's just awesome they could all be apart of this today with me, said Vaughan."