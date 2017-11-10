Second half explosion lifts Bearcats to opener win

VESTAL, N.Y. - Junior guard J.C. Show scored 12 points in a 3:31 span to spark a 20-2 run to start the second half and Binghamton men's basketball (1-0) rolled to a 76-59 win over visiting Morgan State (0-1) in its season opener Friday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Bearcats put four players in double figures and limited the Bears to 34 percent shooting with 18 turnovers.



The Bearcats trailed 30-29 at intermission but exploded out of the gate in the second half. Show drilled a quick three-pointer to give the Bearcats a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He converted a three-point play with 17::40 left to push BU's lead to five and then just over a minute later, was fouled attempting a three and sank all three freebies for a 47-32 Bearcats lead. In that 3+ minute span Show also made a steal off a Morgan State inbounds and fed senior forward Willie Rodriguez for a three-pointer.



By the time junior center Thomas Bruce cleaned up his own miss on the offensive glass, BU's lead was 49-32 with 14:33 left. The Bears got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.



Bruce was stellar on the inside, earning his third career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. He also added four blocks and two steals in 28 minutes. Show wound up with 14 points, as did Rodriguez, who hit 5-of-7. Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad added 11 points.



The Bearcats shot 54 percent in the second half and put 47 points on the board. They hit 10-of-21 from beyond the arc.



Binghamton next travels the short distance to Ithaca to face Cornell Monday night.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)