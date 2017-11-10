One Tigers team advances to Semis, the other falls in Regionals

The first day of NYSPHSAA Football Regionals saw Section IV splitting with Section III at Union-Endicott's Ty Cobb Stadium.

In Class D, the Tioga Tigers scored early and often and kept their foot on the gas pedals en route to a 46-16 win over Section III Champion Dolgeville. The Tigers got off to a fast start, owning a 33-0 lead at halftime. Trey Floyd was named Regional Finals MVP. The Tigers now advance to next weekend's State Semifinals against the winner of Section V/Section VI's Regional Finals. This is Tioga's sixth State Semifinals berth in the last seven years.

In the Class A nightcap, the Union-Endicott Tigers fell to Section III Champion Whitesboro 28-7 despite having home field advantage. The Tigers were dealt a huge blow with the injury of Starting QB and Section IV Finals MVP Devon Hogan who regularly accounts for a significant portion of the Tigers offensive production both on the ground, and through the air. U-E's season ends with a 9-2 record.

Next week's State Semifinals will also be held at U-E's Ty Cobb Stadium.