SUNY Broome Student Featured in Ellen DeGeneres Show Documentary Series

One local student attending SUNY Broome has recently been featured in a documentary series on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

19 year old Ruddy Green is a student at SUNY Broome and is perusing a degree in criminal justice. Recently, Green and his classmates from Summit Academy Charter School in Brooklyn, N.Y. were invited on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We didn't know what we were going there for. We just knew we were going to meet Ellen," said Green.

Green and his 40 other classmates were awarded four-year scholarships provided by Walmart to further their education to any state university in New York. Prior to handing out $1.6 million in scholarships, Summit Academy Charter School was recognized for having exceptional teachers and was awarded $25,000 on February 9th, 2017. Statistics show that only four percent of graduating seniors in Brooklyn attend college after high school. Together the money has boasted a 93 percent college enrollment rate in the school.

"I did grow up to have a bad GPA, and in my 12th grade year I worked hard. Now I can say I'm proud of myself. I worked hard for this moment," said Green.

Green went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show not just once, but twice. He was welcomed back with open arms to talk about how the scholarship has changed his life, and was also awarded an additional $10,000 towards his college career. Green is now one of six students to be featured in a documentary series called 'Summit.'

The first episode of 'Summit' premiered on Wednesday November 8th, but can also be seen on ellentube. The rest of the episodes will air on Wednesday's.

Ruddy Green is working to finish his Associates Degree at SUNY Broome in Criminal Justice. He plans to transfer to The University of Albany to receive at Bachelor's Degree in the same field.