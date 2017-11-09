YWCA Celebrates 125 Years

The YWCA is celebrating 125 years of serving the women of Broome County.



They launched the multi-year fund-raiser at their anniversary gala in Downtown Binghamton, Thursday night.

Executive Director of Binghamton/Broome County, Carole Coppens said they want to meet four critical needs to help all of Broome County.

"We will be launching tonight a $2.9 million campaign to help us expand our mission beyond our walls of 80 Hawley Street to four identified, but unmet critical needs," said Coppens.

Those needs include-- housing for homeless families, affordable housing, a scholarship fund for women who don't qualify for subsidies, and free transportation for women to get to health services.

She said their goal is to fundraise for three to five years.