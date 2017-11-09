Broome-Tioga Workforce Holds 2nd Annual Business Open House

Broome-Tioga Workforce NY held its 2nd annual Business Open House where local employers could find out more about the services that the organization offers.

"We thought it would be a really good idea to invite employers here to our centers to get a full understanding of all that we do, not just our business services but the services that we supply to job seekers as well," said Rebecca Harris, Broome-Tioga Workforce Contract Specialist.

The center offers career counseling and workshops, resume development, computer classes, a resource library, vocational classroom training, and a job bank for prospective employees.

In addition to these services, Broome-Tioga Workforce also partners with many local organizations including SUNY Broome, The Agency, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, and the New York State Department of Labor to help other local businesses fill positions with area job seekers.

"My hope is that some of the employers that come through for the open house will end up learning more about the programs and services that we have to offer and will take advantage of those services, so that we're able to match job seekers with their job openings that they're seeking candidates for," said Sarah Liu, Broome-Tioga Workforce Executive Director.

The center serves over 1,500 candidates each month and 60% find employment within 90 days.