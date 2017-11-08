There's no place like home for the U-E Tigers

Once you get into the postseason, home games become rare, if not impossible. High School Sports are reliant on neutral sites to level the playing field as much as possible. For the Union-Endicott Tigers, after beating rival Vestal at neutral site Binghamton to claim the Section IV Title, they now have a home game.

Prior to the season, U-E's Ty Cobb Stadium was chosen as the host sight for the State Regionals and West State Semifinals. So, the Tigers could have as many as two home games before a possible State Championship game. First up, Section III Champion Whitesboro. The Tigers are confident in their team and like their chances, especially with home field advantage.

"Try stopping us. You can't just stop one guy, you have to stop the entire team. We play as one," says Tigers QB Devon Hogan. "It's awesome, how often do you get to play on our own field for the state playoffs."

"It's great to play at home. We have a great crowd, great community, great support so it'll be nice being at home," says Head Coach Tom Baleno. "In the past, going up to Syracuse or Rochester, it can be difficult. The weather is crazy and the Southern Tier has some nice weather, I think, so it'll be nice to be at home."

The Tigers have won five of the last six Section IV Class A Titles and have won 13 Section Titles since the current format began in 1993.

U-E and Whitesboro kick off at 8:00 on Friday.