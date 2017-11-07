Fire Breaks out in Unoccupied Home on East Side of Binghamton

The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Robinson Street on the east side of Binghamton, early Tuesday afternoon. According to fire crews, the flames were contained and no one was reported injured.

The house was unoccupied and under construction.

The back of the house is still smoking. Crews have this section of Robinson Street blocked off. Near the Brandywine intersection. pic.twitter.com/c6ohoLsb1y — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) November 7, 2017

Binghamton Fire Chief Daniel Eggleston said there were some workers inside the building when it caught fire, starting on the first floor, spreading to the roof, and eventually spreading to the roof of the house next door.

"The house next door is basically five feet away," said Eggleston. "It spread into the roof of the house next door, which is also unoccupied and under construction."

Binghamton Fire Marshalls are investigating what caused the fire.