Remember: Do Not Take That Ballot 'Selfie'

Taking a picture of yourself in the voting booth may be legal in some states, but it is not in New York.

In late September, a federal judge upheld a ban on taking pictures of your ballot.

Judge Kevin Castel found it violates an 1890 state election law, making it illegal for voters to show their ballot after voting.

And Castel found the statute also applies to voting-booth selfies shared on social media.

"The State of New York has a compelling interest in preventing vote buying and voter

coercion. The State’s interest in the integrity of its elections is paramount."

So, if you want to display your civic pride on this election day be sure you snap that selfie after you have left your polling location.