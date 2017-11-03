Tioga Tigers back on top in Class D

The Tioga Tigers are again Section IV Class D Football Champions. The Tigers beat top-seed and defending champion Sidney 63-42 Friday night.

Tioga got out to a quick lead, taking a 42-6 advantage into halftime. Sidney mounted a comeback, pulling within 42-28 in the fourth quarter, but between the two teams, three touchdowns were scored in 26 seconds of the final quarter and when the dust settled, the Tigers were again Section IV Champs.

Tioga has now won six of the last seven Class D titles after winning five in a row from 2011-2015 before struggling with a young team in 2016.

The Tigers now play Section III Champion Dolgeville next weekend.