Hundreds of SUNY Broome Students Meet Over 60 College Reps For Transfer Day

Hundreds of students at SUNY Broome met with over 60 colleges and universities for the school’s annual Transfer Day.

SUNY Broome has held the event for over 30 years, and has had universities from across the country visit.

This year schools from all over New York state and Pennsylvania were in attendance to show students the opportunities they have to continue their education beyond SUNY Broome’s two year programs.

“Our students either have to get jobs or transfer. Those who transfer we found over the years have done very well at the schools they transferred to. Our students tend to outperform other transfers who come into the same institutions, and sometimes the native students who have been there all along. They leave Broome very well prepared to succeed at schools like Syracuse and Cornell and Penn State.” - Joe Spence, SUNY Broome Counseling Services Department Chair

The top school that SUNY Broome students transfer to is Binghamton University.