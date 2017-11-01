Bearcats ready for the Show show

Any success that the BU men will have on the basketball court this season will likely be in direct correlation with the performance of Junior Guard JC Show. Show led the Bearcats in points per game (13.3) and minutes per game (28.8) despite playing in just 12 games last season. A torn triceps and subsequent surgery ended his season before conference play.

He was back on the court working out with the team in April, but limited in what he could do. He was cleared for full basketball activity over the summer and has been working hard to get back to the level of play he expects of himself, and so far, so good.

"Feeling great. Really excited to be working with these guys," said Show. "I had a good summer, had a good chance to get my legs underneath me a little bit as I recover from the arm. We're feeling 100 percent, ready to go."

"He's the guy. At the end of the day, all good teams have a guy," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "I think we're more of a team-oriented group where we're not necessarily built around him but psychologically and who he is, what he means to our team is really important. I can feel like the players have a boost and a different pep in their step knowing that he's back. Like I said earlier, being optimistic is a real advantage and he's part of the reason we're very optimistic."

The Bearcats open the season at home on November 10th against Morgan State.