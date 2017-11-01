Vestal First Graders Celebrate Eat Smart Day With Healthy Lesson On Sugary Drinks

First graders in Vestal got a class on eating healthy when dietitians from the American Heart Association and Broome-Tioga BOCES visited Clayton Avenue Elementary Wednesday morning.

Over 60 kids learned the dangers of sugary foods and drinks, and got to see just how much sugar is in their favorite beverages.

The students got to add tablespoons of sugar to drinks like chocolate milk and Gatorade.

The event aims at encouraging children to eat healthy, in hopes that the lessons will stick with them throughout their lives.

“Kids at this age are so impressionable and I think what they do now sets them up for the rest of their life. Getting them early to educate them on drinking less sugar and better beverages like water, or milk, or 100% juice, is going to set them up for the rest of their life and they’re going to drink that more often than the sodas if they continue drinking that.” - Kate Fortman, Cornell University Dietetic Intern

“What we really want to do is have everyone focus on nutrition for at least one day. Really it’s the kick off to Eat Smart Month, so if you can keep it in mind as long as possible, you can make small changes now that can lead to big changes later on.” Kristy Smorol, American Heart Association Communications Director

November is Eat Smart Month, and for more information on how to eat healthy this month visit www.heart.org.