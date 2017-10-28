Soccer and Field Hockey crowns Section IV Champions

Scores and Highlights from the soccer and field hockey Section IV Championships:

Boys Soccer:

Class AA:

Ithaca 3 - Elmira 0

Class A:

Vestal 3 - Maine-Endwell 2

Class B:

Oneonta 4 - Elmira Notre Dame 2

Class C:

Lansing 5 - Seton 0

Class D:

South Kortright 2 - Marathon 1

Girls Soccer:

Class AA:

Elmira 3 - Corning 0

Class B:

Chenango Forks 2 - Waverly 1 (OT)

Class C:

Elmira Notre Dame 2 - Trumansburg 1

Class D:

Delhi 4 - Laurens 1

Field Hockey:

Class B:

Vestal 3 - Owego 0

Class C:

Whitney Point 4 - Afton 0