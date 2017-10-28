  • Home

Soccer and Field Hockey crowns Section IV Champions

Posted: Updated:

Scores and Highlights from the soccer and field hockey Section IV Championships:

Boys Soccer:
Class AA:
Ithaca 3 - Elmira 0

Class A:
Vestal 3 - Maine-Endwell 2

Class B:
Oneonta 4 - Elmira Notre Dame 2

Class C:
Lansing 5 - Seton 0

Class D:
South Kortright 2 - Marathon 1

Girls Soccer:
Class AA:
Elmira 3 - Corning 0

Class B:
Chenango Forks 2 - Waverly 1 (OT)

Class C:
Elmira Notre Dame 2 - Trumansburg 1

Class D:
Delhi 4 - Laurens 1

Field Hockey:
Class B:
Vestal 3 - Owego 0

Class C:
Whitney Point 4 - Afton 0