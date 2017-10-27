Sidney Couple Pleads Guilty to Sexually Exploiting Toddler

A Sidney couple has pleaded guilty for sexually exploiting a 17-month-old toddler. The pair has admitted to making videos and taken pictures of the child from December 2016 through February of 2017.

Federal court officials say, 28-year-old Justin Crandall took a plea deal and confessed to three counts of sexual exploitation. Officials also add that his wife, 27-year-old Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty to counts one and five of her indictment, both of which are Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit a Child.

By entering a guilty plea, the Crandalls confessed to providing daycare on a weekly basis at their home in Sidney to a 17-month-old child. During this time, they used the child to engage in sexually explicit acts, while making made videos and taking images.

The FBI and New York State Police executed search warrants at the residence and found the explicit multimedia on cellphones.

Justin Crandall faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervised probation for at least five years to life.

Federal court officials say that Jessica did not take a plea deal and has a trial set for counts two, three, four, and six of the indictment on November 27 in front of Judge Thomas McAvoy in federal court in Binghamton.

Justin's sentencing is scheduled for February 23, 2018.