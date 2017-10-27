Broome County Dog Shelter To Hold Open House; Asking for Volunteers, Supplies

Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day, and Broome County Executive is encouraging residents to take advantage of a volunteer opportunity at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

The shelter is hoping an Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, where people will have the chance to spend time with the dogs and get a firsthand look at what volunteering looks like.

On average, 30 dogs are housed for approximately 20 days until adopted or picked up by their owners.

The shelter’s volunteers are vital, and they can never have too many extra hands.

“Without the volunteers here to give them the time outside of the kennels, honestly we would have adoptions be a little less because the dogs would be acting out because of it. They wouldn’t show as nicely as they do, being a little more tired out and having more socialization, that shows the dogs a lot nicer so that they can get into their forever homes.” - Kelly Conlon, Manager at Broome County Dog Shelter

The Broome County Dog Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To become a volunteer, visit GoBroomeCounty.com.