Bearcats individual honors a tribute to team success

The old cliche says "there's no I in team." In the BU women's soccer team's case, that's true this year. Only four Bearcats were recognized by the America East for their on-field contributions. Kayla Saager was named Striker of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference Honors while Carly Barnett, Dora Hayes, and Erin Theiller all earned All-Conference Second Team honors with Hayes and Theiller finding places on the All-Rookie team as well. Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee and his staff were also named Co-Coaching Staff of the Year. But Bhattacharjee says, if not for injuries, several other of his players could have made All-Conference teams.

But, while each of those honors go to just one girl, their individual success is not possible without the success the team has had this season. The Bearcats were picked to finish 8th in the 9 team America East in the preseason coaches' poll and yet, ended the season as the #2 seed in the conference playoffs and a share of the Regular Season Title.

"It's pretty awesome. I didn't really know what to expect coming in," Hayes said. "But I had a goal for myself and I knew that my team would help me get to where I wanted to be."

"It's incredible. We all worked extremely hard, we all support each other," Barnett said. "So I think that's a big aspect of our team right now, we're a family and we all have each other's back."

"Very proud of them, they've been leaders on and off the field. As far as my staff goes, I'm very proud of them too," Bhattacharjee said. "They're dedicated and committed to the development of all of our student-athletes. I'm very excited, very fortunate that I get to work with them every day. From top to bottom we've just been committed throughout the whole season and the results have been a result of all of that."

The Bearcats host Albany or Vermont in an America East Semi-final on Sunday at 1:00.