Binghamton Man Charged As Leader in Online Child Porn Network

Federal law enforcement agents say a Binghamton man was the leader of a group of men who worked together to use a social media website to prey on teenage girls, coaxing them to perform sexually explicit acts on a webcam.

As part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, FBI agents on October 23, 2017, charged Christian Maire after executing a search warrant at his Hillcrest Ave residence in Binghamton.

Revealed in a federal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan is a network of men who used chat rooms and lied about their age to get 15-to-17-year-old teenagers to undress, masturbate or take part in other kinds of sexually explicit activity.

Officials say Maire operated the group as early as 2012 through 2017.

One victim, a 16-year-old from Michigan, told authorities she thought the boys in the group were teenagers.

One of the group's alleged members is a Michigan man arrested in July and would later cooperate with authorities. The man, identified as "S2", said Maire set up a second website with a spreadsheet so the men could keep track of their "wins."

Authorities say the men had their own language and S2 said each member played a role. The ones who enticed the girls were the "talkers" and the "Hunters" had the job of finding and recruiting minors.

The FBI has identified more than 50 victims and say dozens more have yet to be identified.