AmeriCorps 'Boots on Ground' Program Announced To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Fifteen AmeriCorps workers will join the fight to end the opioid crisis in the Southern Tier.

"The troops are arriving," said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-123) who helped secure the $100,000 match in state money to qualify for the federal program.

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York will oversee the initiative that partners AmeriCorps with 10 agencies and organizations, including Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, Broome County Promise Zone and the Southern Tier Aids Program.

"This is going to save lives," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

At-A-Glance:

15 AmeriCorps Workers for one year

12 counties

20,000 hours in prevention, education, access to treatment

$200,000 program

$100,000 = federal funding

$100,000 = NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services

The Rural Health Network is recruiting full-and-part-time workers. Full-time workers receive a $12,630 living allowance, $5,815 toward education and child and healthcare assistance.

You can apply by visiting www.rhnscny.org.

The announcement comes three days after officials announced $385,000 in state funding to help four organizations the opioid crisis. In August, Broome County also said it would use Broome Development Center as a treatment facility.