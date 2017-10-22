Bundy Museum Hosts Film Screening on Former U.S. Attorney General

Four local organizations have collaborated with the Bundy Museum to host a series of documentary screenings. Sunday, October 22, is the first of a series of screens based on peace and justice.

The Veterans for Peace of Broome County, The Peace Action Group of Broome County, Broome-Tioga Green Party, and The Occupational Health Clinical Center of the Southern Tier came together to show the documentary, "Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle." The film was created by award-winning filmmaker, Joseph C. Stillman.

The film is on former U.S. Attorney General and Human rights activist, Ramsey Clark. Clark, a progressive liberal, most known for his opposition to the death penalty and his support of civil liberties and civil rights; occupied positions in the U.S. Department of Justice under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Clark serves as U.S. Attorney General form 1967 to 1969. He served as Deputy Attorney General from 1965 to 2967, and Assistant Attorney General from 1961 to 1965.

Jack Gilroy, President of The Veterans for Peace of Broome County, says Clark was an amazing person of justice and should set an example for U.S. citizens today.

"Veterans for peace, constantly, and Peace Action are looking for examples of individuals that have lived a peaceful life. Those who have talked about using diplomacy, instead of diplomacy out of the barrel of the gun. So that's why we picked on Ramsey Clark. I think it's a good choice," said Gilroy.

The film screening took place at the Bundy Museum at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Gilroy says you can expect to see the next screening in November. For more information, you can visit the Bundy Museum website.