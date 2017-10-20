BC Sheriff's Locate Vehicle in Syracuse Homicide Investigation

The Broome County Sheriff's Office obtained information from the State Police, about a vehicle associated with a homicide investigation in Syracuse.

Police said they the vehicle was detected by passing a license plate reader on route 81 south, near route 81. Officials said they located the suspect in the vehicle, in a business parking lot on Old Front St., in the Town of Dickinson.

Officers said the sole occupant of the car was taken into custody without incident, and was turned over to the City of Syracuse, Police Department Investigators.