Fire Crews Respond to BU U-Club Alarm

Friday, multiple fire crews responded to an alarm activation, and several distressed phone calls, regarding smoke coming from the apartments of Binghamton University's U-Club complex on Vestal Pkwy.

Fire officials said when they arrived on scene, thick smoke was seen coming from the first floor of the most South-East building.

According to the Vestal Fire Department Assistant Chief, Douglas Rose, students were evacuated from the complex and the fire was contained to a single apartment.

"It was confined in one bedroom, bathroom area. The residents were evacuated prior to our arrival," said Douglas Rose.

Rose said no injuries were reported at 3:30 p.m., and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Broome County Fire.

