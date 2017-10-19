Bearcats into playoffs thanks to Reilly's 2OT winner

ORONO, Maine - Junior forward Ryan Reilly scored the game-winner in the 106th minute to lift Binghamton women's soccer (10-3-4, 4-2-1 America East) to a dramatic 1-0 win over Maine (4-10-1, 2-5 AE) Thursday night at Mahaney Diamond. With the win, BU clinched a playoff spot in the upcoming conference tournament and also earned a home game. With one regular season game remaining, BU can still finish anywhere from first to fourth in the standings.



After the teams played through regulation and the first overtime scoreless, Reilly struck midway through the second extra session. Sophomore back Sam O'Malleywon a ball near midfield and drew a throw-in on the right sideline. She then quickly found Reilly up the wing. Reilly spun between two defenders, dribbled through the legs of the outside back and took off toward the endline. With her angle diminishing and 25 yards from goal, Reilly struck a right-footed ball that went over the Black Bear keeper's head, just under the crossbar to the far post. It was Reilly's fourth goal of the season and third game-winner.



The win extended BU's unbeaten streak to four and lifted their road record to 6-1-3 this season. Picked to finish next-to-last in the preseason poll, the Bearcats have instead reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2005 and at the moment, have the best win percentage (.706) of any BU team during the program's 17-year Division I tenure.



"I'm so proud of this team finding a way to win tonight," head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. "Maine was tough to break down and gave us a battle as expected. It took every ounce of energy and belief to get the winner at the end. I'm very happy that this program will get to experience a return to the postseason. It's a true credit to the players and staff and what they have accomplished this year. We hope to continue that against a very good Hartford team Sunday on our Senior Day."



Binghamton held a 22-16 shots advantage and freshman keeper Mackenzie Hanna didn't need to record a save in notching her third shutout in four October starts. Hanna did make a strong charge and deflection on a dangerous Maine scoring chance late in the first half. Another Maine opportunity was cleared off the goal line by a BU defender midway through the second half.



The Bearcats also had several good scoring opportunities, including a few by freshman Sarah Dibble, who was active in 67 strong minutes off the bench. Leading scorer Kayla Saager 11 goals, 28 pts.) had six shots, including a 22-yard free kick that just grazed the crossbar with 19 minutes left in the second half.



Binghamton, currently in a three-way tie with Hartford and Albany at 13 points, hosts the Hawks on Sunday. The team will recognize its six seniors during a pregame ceremony. Honored will be Jocelyn Acor, Katie Hatziyianis, Emma Maslin, Valerie McNamara, Dominique Russell and Hannah Shankman.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)