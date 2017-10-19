BU Men tied for 6th in AEast Preseason Coaches' Poll

VESTAL, N.Y. - The America East released its 2017-18 Preseason Coaches' Poll on Thursday and Binghamton is tied for sixth in the nine-team league. The Bearcats garnered 29 points along with UMass Lowell. Defending champion Vermont (64 pts.) was a unanimous choice to repeat, followed by Albany (57 pts.), UMBC (45), Stony Brook (38) and New Hampshire (37) in the top five. After the Bearcats and Lowell were Hartford (16) and Maine (7).



The America East also released its Preseason All-Conference Team, which extended to seven players due to ties in voting. Vermont (Trae Bell-Haynes, Anthony Lamb) and Albany (Joe Cremo, David Nichols) had two players apiece and the remaining members were Tanner Leissner (UNH), Jairus Lyles (UMBC) and Jahad Thomas (UMass Lowell).



Sixth-year head coach Tommy Dempsey welcomes back a veteran team led by senior 1,000-point scorer Willie Rodriguez, junior All-Defensive Team member Thomas Bruce and junior guard J.C. Show. Before he went down with a season-ending injury last year, Show led the Bearcats with a 13.3 scoring average. The team was 7-5 with Show in the lineup before winding up 12-20. Rodriguez was limited to 20 starts with an injury and finished with a 12.0 scoring mark. Bruce ranked third in the conference in blocks and 15th in rebounds.



Binghamton opens its season by hosting Morgan State on Nov. 10 in the Events Center.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)