Mirabito Gas Station Robbery Marks Ninth in Binghamton Area in Four Weeks

Police are "actively looking" for Darnell Watson after the Mirabito on Downs Avenue was robbed Thursday morning in the town of Dickinson.

The robbery is believed to be linked to string of armed robberies in the area.

The suspect fled on foot at approximately 9:00 a.m. after demanding cash from the clerk and forcibly taking some money himself.

Police searched surrounding neighborhoods for two hours after the robbery, but called off the search around 10:30 a.m.

Officers searched backyards and crawl spaces after neighbors said they saw a man running through backyards of homes.

Police are asking the public's help in finding the suspect who is described as a black male, 6'2", and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers, and a mask.

The suspect did not display a weapon, but threatended the clerk by saying that he had one.

Police tell us they are still searching for Watson, and are confident that he will be caught soon.

“We are currently running down some leads, we do have some people cooperating in this investigation. I feel very very confident that we will get our man.” - Capt. Kathleen Newcomb, Broome County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watson is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office at 607-778-2053.

Heavy police presence on Downs Ave. after the Mirabito was robbed this morning and the suspect fled into this neighborhood. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/JYfYsAvFCb — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 19, 2017

Police have moved to Columbus St. K-9 unit is on scene and PD are searching backyards. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/m1o5wCDZOT — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 19, 2017

Police calling off search.. have looked in all areas of neighborhood and can't find suspect. @wicztv — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 19, 2017

Black male demanded cash from clerk at Mirabito and stated he had a weapon. Sheriffs are confident that they will find the suspect. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/VkOKCHnsPV — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 19, 2017