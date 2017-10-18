BC Executive Responds to Mayor David's "Playing Politics" Comment

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is speaking out after Binghamton Mayor Rich David accused him of playing politics.

David claims his administration has been asking Garnar for a Department of Social Services housing vendor list of addresses for months, and that Garnar refuses to send it.

David believes the reasoning behind that is because Garnar is supporting Democratic challenger Tarik Abdelazim. Abdelazim announced Tuesday a plan to crack down on slumlords.

Garnar responded Wednesday, saying he can’t release the list because it’s against the law.

“I did want to make it clear and set the record straight that we did respond to the City of Binghamton. We told them in June, many months ago, that it was actually against the law to provide those properties. We don’t have time to play politics with these types of issues that are going on in Broome County and the City of Binghamton. We’re committed to working with all of our municipalities to improve the quality of neighborhoods.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

Garnar said the County is developing a number of initiatives to crack down on slumlords and substandard housing.