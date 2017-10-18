Binghamton Police Investigate Another Armed Robbery on the West Side

The Binghamton Police are investigating another armed robbery on Binghamton's west side, this time they say the USA Mart at 33 Edwards Street was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:54 a.m. after a suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and then fled on foot.

This is the eighth armed robbery in the city since late September, but the first one involving a gun.

The Binghamton Police Department says they are seeking the location of 29-year-old Darnell Watson who is considered a person of interest in the first seven knifepoint robberies that took place in Binghamton. He is described as a black male, around six-feet tall, with a thin build. He also uses the aliases "Malik" and "Philly."

"Investigators are currently looking at that robbery to determine if it is also connected to others," said J.D. Collins, Binghamton Police Captain.

Wednesday's suspect is also described as a black male, around 6-foot-2-inches tall with a thin build. Officials say he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown work boots, light colored mask, and gloves.

Outside of the Mart, Police had the surrounding area marked off and was making sure that people didn't enter the store.

One neighbor in the area of Edwards St. called the suspect bold to attempt the robbery during the day and was concerned about the kids in the area.

"I mean, c'mon the daytime when kids are about to go to school? I mean it's ridiculous," said Neighbor William Crespo. A school bus was seen driving near the store as Fox 40 was leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on either the whereabouts of Watson or anything related to the USA Mart robbery is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.