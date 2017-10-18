Endicott Village Court Evacuated, Police Investigating

The Endicott Village Court was evacuated Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m. and court was cancelled for the day.

Endicott Police told us that an investigation is ongoing but would not confirm the reason for the evacuation.

People showed up to court this morning and were turned away.

“I was advised that there was a bomb threat and the evictions were all going to be rescheduled.” - Rick Schwartz, Lawyer

We are still waiting on police to give us more information on why the building was evacuated.