Seton's Football Season Over

Seton Catholic Central's football team entered the season not sure if they would have enough players to form a team. Four weeks into the season and this has become reality.

After having to play in the 8-man league, Seton announces their season is over due to their inability to meet the 12 man roster requirement. The Saints started the year with 15 players available to play and due to injuries have fallen below the 12 man requirement.

Before the Saints became ineligible, they had a 1-3 record.