SUNY Broome Hosts Reception Honoring Presidential Honors Scholarship Recipients

Nearly 14 students out of the 50 that applied were honored for receiving the Presidential Honors Scholarship at a reception hosted by SUNY Broome, Tuesday night.

These students completed an academic curriculum in high school that included AP, Honors, and even college coursework.

Not only have these students graduated at the top of their class, the recipients of the scholarship are active in their high schools and in the community through part-time employment, community service, National Honor Society, etc.

The Presidential Honors Scholarship Program is supported by numerous donors and foundations.

Any graduating seniors from Broome or Tioga County high schools interested in applying for the Presidential Honors Scholarship Program should contact SUNY-Broome's Admissions Office at (607) 778-5001 or the BCC Foundation at (607) 778 5047.