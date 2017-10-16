Owner of Tioga Downs Donates $15k to Community Care Network of Nichols

The Community Care Network of Nichols received a major donation after finding itself in risk of shutting down when state funding was less than what was needed.

Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs, gifted the non-profit organization $15,000. Gural has donated in the past on behalf of Tioga Downs, but employees say this gift is special.

“This particular gift that he gave recently is from him, it’s a personal gift.. And we just cannot thank him, and his community mindedness and support of the initiative as he’s given. We just can’t thank him enough.” - Dot Richter, CCNN Executive Director

The Community Care Network of Nichols helps people with medical services who choose to age at home. If not gifted the money, the organization’s largest program, transportation, would have taken a hit.

“Not only for medical appointments but we also take the individuals for groceries, for social events within reason, and it’s a really needed service for the community.” - Barb Crannell, CCNN Board Chairman

Over 25 transporters and over 100 volunteers service the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill in Nichols, Tioga, Barton, and Southside Owego.

“Being able to transport them to these agencies and get them these services is what is allowing them to stay in our community.” - Dot Richter, CCNN Executive Director

Community Care was created in 1999 by two nurse practitioners who realized people in small rural communities had trouble understanding how to navigate the healthcare system and services that were available to them.

The Network helps bridge gap between services and bring communities together to help individuals stay in their homes.

They also provide information referral services, friendly visits, and reassuring phone calls.