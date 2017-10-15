Over 6k Attend Annual Breast Cancer Walk

Over 5,500 people attended this year's American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Cancer walk. Spectators called it, "a sea of pink" at Recreation Park in Binghamton.

The walk in Binghamton combined with 13 million Making Stride supporters that have raised more than $810 million nationwide. The goal was to raise just over $160,000 for the local American Cancer Society. However, this year that goal was crushed. Senior manager of Community Engagement for the American Cancer Society reported that they raised over $170,000.

With all the support from communities like Binghamton, a new statistic has taken over.

"In the last 20 years death rates from Breast Cancer have declined 38%. So, the research is working. Obviously the money being spent on research is working, but our local programs are also taking care of our community," said Robyn Callaway, Senior manager of Community Engagement for the American Cancer Society.

Callaway says thanks to sponsors, local businesses and participants, those battling breast cancer can rest a little easier knowing they won't have to face it alone.

"It's about them. It's about everyone being a survivor and being able to walk today. That's our goal, for everyone to survive," said Callaway.