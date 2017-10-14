Barnaby's Pub Celebrates 25 Years of Business

Barnaby's Pub in Endwell celebrated 25 years of business with a party on Saturday night. The festivities included a live band, homemade food, free gifts, and giveaways.

The restaurant's owner, Rick Meyers says his key to success has been showing a genuine interest in both customers and employees over the last two and a half decades.

"You respect your customers and your employees because it's the best thing you can do," said Meyers.

He also gives a lot of credit to his wife and immediate family for making his dream possible. You can find more about the Pub on their Facebook page.