Eight Marching Bands Participate in Golden Circle Competition

Eight marching bands from around the area participated in the Golden Circle of Bands competition show at the Dick Hoover Stadium in Vestal.

The Golden Bears were joined by young musicians from Norwich, Corning, Union-Endicott, Phoenix, Johnson City, Kingston, and Horseheads. Each team had a different theme that they were trying to convey through their music.

Vestal's theme was "We Built This," which used music to take those in attendance on a journey through history beginning in the stone age and continuing into the future.