Discovery Center Kicks Off Annual Spooky Golf "FORE" Good at Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -
The Discovery Center is holding it's annual Golf "Fore" Good event at the Oakdale mall, and this year it's with a little spooky twist. Participants will have the opportunity to play a round of miniature golf in a mini haunted house.
The family friendly event will be held at center court of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, from October 13th to the 15th. Price to play is $5.00, and $4.00 if in costume. The haunted house will have a real monster car, singing witches, spin the prize wheel, and much more.
The event kicks off on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. At 1 p.m., Fox 40's weatherman Mick Dwyer will compete in a round of golf with News Channel 34 anchor, Jim Emhke.
The event will continue into Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Foundation and the Gabrielle's Gift Preschool Scholarship.
"The proceeds from this event go specifically to help the longevity of the Discovery Center. So the endowment is in place to make sure the Discovery Center is here for another forty years," said Abbey Hendrickson, Executive Director of the Discovery Center.