Calling All Lego Enthusiasts to Share their Designs

The Tioga Arts Council is looking for Lego Creations for a special exhibit. They are inviting all local Lego 'enthusiasts' to share their creations to be apart of the display.

The Lego exhibit will be displayed during the month of November. Officials are encouraging both children, and adults to participate. Lego designs can be dropped off on October 26 and 27, at the Tioga Arts Council Office, which is located at 179 Front St., in Owego.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 3 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., for the exhibit. The creations will be on display until November 25.

For more information, you can contact the Tioga Arts Council at (607) 687-0785.