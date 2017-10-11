Lee Barta Center Expansion Breaks Ground On Binghamton's North Side

The Lee Barta Community Center is about to triple in size. The expansion project on the north side of Binghamton broke ground on Wednesday.

The $500,000 project will provide more meeting space, classrooms, a computer lab, and recreation areas. The center is staffed by the United Way, who hopes that by growing the building, they can also grow their impact in the community.

"To serve more youth in the community and also to listen to what the residents' main concerns and needs are," says Kimberli Schwartz, Health Initiatives Manager for the United Way, "We have folks who have already, standing before you today, benefited from these programs and we hope to reach more folks and fit more folks into this space."

The expansion is funded through both state and city funds, as well as a $50,000 donation from Visions Federal Credit Union.

The center houses programs and resources for the neighborhood including cooking and nutrition classes, the CHOW Fresh Mobile Market, and tutoring services.