Binghamton University Highlights Plans for Health Sciences Campus

Binghamton University President, Harvey Stenger was excited to discuss the University's progress for its brand new Health Sciences Campus, in Johnson City.

The plans were highlighted at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Dean, Gloria Meredith and Decker School of Nursing Dean, Mario Ortiz also were in attendance, each providing a presentation for the audience.

Throughout the meeting, the University discussed developments in their new campus. "Things are moving very quickly," said Stenger.

The University hopes to grow the nursing school into a much larger program and there are plans in place for other new properties. Stenger said he is most excited about the big picture and to continue and grow the health and sciences program.

Stenger also says that in five or six years, he estimates 1,000 students and 100-150 attending the school in Johnson City.

In addition to the new School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences building, the Decker School of Nursing will relocate from the University's main campus to a refurbished former box factory building on the new campus in Johnson City.